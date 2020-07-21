Rent Calculator
All apartments in Lake County
Find more places like 9134 Pine Island Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lake County, FL
/
9134 Pine Island Rd.
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9134 Pine Island Rd.
9134 Pine Island Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9134 Pine Island Road, Lake County, FL 34711
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9134 Pine Island Rd. Available 09/01/19 -
(RLNE4964067)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9134 Pine Island Rd. have any available units?
9134 Pine Island Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake County, FL
.
Is 9134 Pine Island Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
9134 Pine Island Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9134 Pine Island Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9134 Pine Island Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 9134 Pine Island Rd. offer parking?
No, 9134 Pine Island Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 9134 Pine Island Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9134 Pine Island Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9134 Pine Island Rd. have a pool?
No, 9134 Pine Island Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 9134 Pine Island Rd. have accessible units?
No, 9134 Pine Island Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 9134 Pine Island Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9134 Pine Island Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9134 Pine Island Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9134 Pine Island Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Apartments Near Colleges
Bethune-Cookman University
College of Central Florida
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College