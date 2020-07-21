830 N SUNSET DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

This inviting home is what you've been searching for. Sleek tile and hardwood style flooring are found throughout. The kitchen features stylish counters, matching appliances, and plenty of storage space. The bedrooms are spacious and offer great comfort for relaxing at the end of the day. The living spaces are filled with natural light coming from the large windows throughout the interior. The wonderful, fenced backyard features a sparkling pool and patio for summer fun and entertainment. Apply online today!