Lake County, FL
830 N SUNSET DRIVE
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:22 AM

830 N SUNSET DRIVE

830 North Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

830 North Sunset Drive, Lake County, FL 32757

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
This inviting home is what you've been searching for. Sleek tile and hardwood style flooring are found throughout. The kitchen features stylish counters, matching appliances, and plenty of storage space. The bedrooms are spacious and offer great comfort for relaxing at the end of the day. The living spaces are filled with natural light coming from the large windows throughout the interior. The wonderful, fenced backyard features a sparkling pool and patio for summer fun and entertainment. Apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 N SUNSET DRIVE have any available units?
830 N SUNSET DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 830 N SUNSET DRIVE have?
Some of 830 N SUNSET DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 N SUNSET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
830 N SUNSET DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 N SUNSET DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 830 N SUNSET DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 830 N SUNSET DRIVE offer parking?
No, 830 N SUNSET DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 830 N SUNSET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 N SUNSET DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 N SUNSET DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 830 N SUNSET DRIVE has a pool.
Does 830 N SUNSET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 830 N SUNSET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 830 N SUNSET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 N SUNSET DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 830 N SUNSET DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 830 N SUNSET DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
