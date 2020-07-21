4023 East Orange Avenue, unit B - 1, Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

EVERYTHING IS INCLUDED!!!! This is a 2/1 duplex, water and power are included along with lawn service. Please text Jill at 352-516-5616 to view. This home is available immediately. Set far off of the road and partially fenced and a very convenient location. Everything is new and a fresh coat of paint. A new washer and dryer. The kitchen does not accomodate a stove. There is a hot plate and a microwave, no oven or stove. Text Jill for an appointment. You will be asked to send a copy of your photo ID. You must enroll at Clearnow.com for auto rent deduction on the first of every month. Text Jill at 352-516-5616 for an appointment. Applications are at TurnKey.House. Move in costs include the security deposit of $1,000 and the first month rent of $1,000 and a lease fee of $75.00. Please text Jill at 352-516-5616 for an appointment, thank you.