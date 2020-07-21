All apartments in Lake County
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:20 PM

4023 East Orange Avenue, unit B - 1, Unit B

4023 East Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4023 East Orange Avenue, Lake County, FL 32736

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
EVERYTHING IS INCLUDED!!!! This is a 2/1 duplex, water and power are included along with lawn service. Please text Jill at 352-516-5616 to view. This home is available immediately. Set far off of the road and partially fenced and a very convenient location. Everything is new and a fresh coat of paint. A new washer and dryer. The kitchen does not accomodate a stove. There is a hot plate and a microwave, no oven or stove. Text Jill for an appointment. You will be asked to send a copy of your photo ID. You must enroll at Clearnow.com for auto rent deduction on the first of every month. Text Jill at 352-516-5616 for an appointment. Applications are at TurnKey.House. Move in costs include the security deposit of $1,000 and the first month rent of $1,000 and a lease fee of $75.00. Please text Jill at 352-516-5616 for an appointment, thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4023 East Orange Avenue, unit B - 1, Unit B have any available units?
4023 East Orange Avenue, unit B - 1, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 4023 East Orange Avenue, unit B - 1, Unit B have?
Some of 4023 East Orange Avenue, unit B - 1, Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4023 East Orange Avenue, unit B - 1, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
4023 East Orange Avenue, unit B - 1, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4023 East Orange Avenue, unit B - 1, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4023 East Orange Avenue, unit B - 1, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 4023 East Orange Avenue, unit B - 1, Unit B offer parking?
No, 4023 East Orange Avenue, unit B - 1, Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 4023 East Orange Avenue, unit B - 1, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4023 East Orange Avenue, unit B - 1, Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4023 East Orange Avenue, unit B - 1, Unit B have a pool?
No, 4023 East Orange Avenue, unit B - 1, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 4023 East Orange Avenue, unit B - 1, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 4023 East Orange Avenue, unit B - 1, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 4023 East Orange Avenue, unit B - 1, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4023 East Orange Avenue, unit B - 1, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4023 East Orange Avenue, unit B - 1, Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4023 East Orange Avenue, unit B - 1, Unit B has units with air conditioning.
