Lake County, FL
3934 Oak Pointe Dr
Last updated July 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

3934 Oak Pointe Dr

3934 Oak Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3934 Oak Pointe Drive, Lake County, FL 32159

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3934 Oak Pointe Dr Available 08/01/20 3 bed, 2 bath 3 car garage - Large 3 bed, 2 bath with 3 car garage house for rent. Open floor plan with screen patio and lawn care included with rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5203240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3934 Oak Pointe Dr have any available units?
3934 Oak Pointe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
Is 3934 Oak Pointe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3934 Oak Pointe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3934 Oak Pointe Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3934 Oak Pointe Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 3934 Oak Pointe Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3934 Oak Pointe Dr offers parking.
Does 3934 Oak Pointe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3934 Oak Pointe Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3934 Oak Pointe Dr have a pool?
No, 3934 Oak Pointe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3934 Oak Pointe Dr have accessible units?
No, 3934 Oak Pointe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3934 Oak Pointe Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3934 Oak Pointe Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3934 Oak Pointe Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3934 Oak Pointe Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
