Last updated March 30 2020 at 12:57 AM

36414 Grand Island Oaks Circle

36414 Grand Island Oakes Circle · No Longer Available
Location

36414 Grand Island Oakes Circle, Lake County, FL 32735

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36414 Grand Island Oaks Circle have any available units?
36414 Grand Island Oaks Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
Is 36414 Grand Island Oaks Circle currently offering any rent specials?
36414 Grand Island Oaks Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36414 Grand Island Oaks Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 36414 Grand Island Oaks Circle is pet friendly.
Does 36414 Grand Island Oaks Circle offer parking?
No, 36414 Grand Island Oaks Circle does not offer parking.
Does 36414 Grand Island Oaks Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36414 Grand Island Oaks Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36414 Grand Island Oaks Circle have a pool?
Yes, 36414 Grand Island Oaks Circle has a pool.
Does 36414 Grand Island Oaks Circle have accessible units?
No, 36414 Grand Island Oaks Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 36414 Grand Island Oaks Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 36414 Grand Island Oaks Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36414 Grand Island Oaks Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 36414 Grand Island Oaks Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
