All apartments in Lake County
Find more places like 35681 Rose Moss Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake County, FL
/
35681 Rose Moss Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

35681 Rose Moss Avenue

35681 Rose Moss Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

35681 Rose Moss Ave, Lake County, FL 34788

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This newly built home in the Meadow RIdge of Grand Isle Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Home has additional HOA requirement. Please contact us for additional information. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35681 Rose Moss Avenue have any available units?
35681 Rose Moss Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
Is 35681 Rose Moss Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
35681 Rose Moss Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35681 Rose Moss Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 35681 Rose Moss Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 35681 Rose Moss Avenue offer parking?
No, 35681 Rose Moss Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 35681 Rose Moss Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35681 Rose Moss Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35681 Rose Moss Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 35681 Rose Moss Avenue has a pool.
Does 35681 Rose Moss Avenue have accessible units?
No, 35681 Rose Moss Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 35681 Rose Moss Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 35681 Rose Moss Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35681 Rose Moss Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 35681 Rose Moss Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr
Clermont, FL 34714
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct
Clermont, FL 34711
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard
Clermont, FL 34714
Oaks at Southlake Commons
130 Town Center Blvd
Clermont, FL 34714
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd
Clermont, FL 34711
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way
Mount Dora, FL 32757
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl
Clermont, FL 34711

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLPine Hills, FLLake Mary, FLConway, FLApopka, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLGroveland, FLLeesburg, FLMascotte, FLLady Lake, FLThe Villages, FLTavares, FLWildwood, FLDeBary, FLMount Dora, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College