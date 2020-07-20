All apartments in Lake County
Last updated July 20 2019 at 7:41 PM

35405 LAKE BRADLEY DRIVE

35405 Lake Bradley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

35405 Lake Bradley Drive, Lake County, FL 34788

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
pool
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
3 bedroom 2 bath split plan newer carpet covered patio parking well water and septic washer dryer hookups in shed behind home corner lot almost a third acre in mobile home suddivision. Covered parking and patio Washer dryer hook up in shed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35405 LAKE BRADLEY DRIVE have any available units?
35405 LAKE BRADLEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 35405 LAKE BRADLEY DRIVE have?
Some of 35405 LAKE BRADLEY DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35405 LAKE BRADLEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
35405 LAKE BRADLEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35405 LAKE BRADLEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 35405 LAKE BRADLEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 35405 LAKE BRADLEY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 35405 LAKE BRADLEY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 35405 LAKE BRADLEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35405 LAKE BRADLEY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35405 LAKE BRADLEY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 35405 LAKE BRADLEY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 35405 LAKE BRADLEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 35405 LAKE BRADLEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 35405 LAKE BRADLEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 35405 LAKE BRADLEY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35405 LAKE BRADLEY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 35405 LAKE BRADLEY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
