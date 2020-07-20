3 bedroom 2 bath split plan newer carpet covered patio parking well water and septic washer dryer hookups in shed behind home corner lot almost a third acre in mobile home suddivision. Covered parking and patio Washer dryer hook up in shed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 35405 LAKE BRADLEY DRIVE have any available units?
35405 LAKE BRADLEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 35405 LAKE BRADLEY DRIVE have?
Some of 35405 LAKE BRADLEY DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35405 LAKE BRADLEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
35405 LAKE BRADLEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.