Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lake County
Find more places like 31201 Merry Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lake County, FL
/
31201 Merry Road
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
31201 Merry Road
31201 Merry Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
31201 Merry Road, Lake County, FL 32778
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2.1 in Split house Open House Saturday May 11th 11am -12pm $900 rent $900 Sec - lots of light
private lot
Great shade trees on property
Tile floor
(RLNE4881516)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 31201 Merry Road have any available units?
31201 Merry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake County, FL
.
Is 31201 Merry Road currently offering any rent specials?
31201 Merry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31201 Merry Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 31201 Merry Road is pet friendly.
Does 31201 Merry Road offer parking?
No, 31201 Merry Road does not offer parking.
Does 31201 Merry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31201 Merry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31201 Merry Road have a pool?
No, 31201 Merry Road does not have a pool.
Does 31201 Merry Road have accessible units?
No, 31201 Merry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 31201 Merry Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 31201 Merry Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31201 Merry Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 31201 Merry Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr
Clermont, FL 34714
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard
Clermont, FL 34714
Oaks at Southlake Commons
130 Town Center Blvd
Clermont, FL 34714
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd
Clermont, FL 34711
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way
Mount Dora, FL 32757
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl
Clermont, FL 34711
Blueberry Hill Apartments
33230 Ryan Dr
Leesburg, FL 34788
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Lakeland, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Ocala, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FL
Maitland, FL
Pine Hills, FL
Lake Mary, FL
Conway, FL
Apopka, FL
Windermere, FL
Four Corners, FL
Doctor Phillips, FL
Groveland, FL
Leesburg, FL
Mascotte, FL
Lady Lake, FL
The Villages, FL
Tavares, FL
Wildwood, FL
DeBary, FL
Mount Dora, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Bethune-Cookman University
College of Central Florida
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College