All apartments in Lake County
Find more places like 26145 CR 44A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lake County, FL
/
26145 CR 44A
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
26145 CR 44A
26145 County Road 44A
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
26145 County Road 44A, Lake County, FL 32736
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2 Bath - 5 acres - Beautiful area - Wood laminate floors throughout
Fridge dishwasher and stove
Plenty of storage - 2 sheds
must maintain 5 acres of land
(RLNE4744930)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 26145 CR 44A have any available units?
26145 CR 44A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake County, FL
.
What amenities does 26145 CR 44A have?
Some of 26145 CR 44A's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 26145 CR 44A currently offering any rent specials?
26145 CR 44A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26145 CR 44A pet-friendly?
Yes, 26145 CR 44A is pet friendly.
Does 26145 CR 44A offer parking?
No, 26145 CR 44A does not offer parking.
Does 26145 CR 44A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26145 CR 44A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26145 CR 44A have a pool?
No, 26145 CR 44A does not have a pool.
Does 26145 CR 44A have accessible units?
No, 26145 CR 44A does not have accessible units.
Does 26145 CR 44A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26145 CR 44A has units with dishwashers.
Does 26145 CR 44A have units with air conditioning?
No, 26145 CR 44A does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
