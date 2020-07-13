Adorable 2/2 duplex located in the city of Leesburg. Home has been freshly painted and is ready for it's new tenant. Reach out to Brandi with MBT Homes to schedule a viewing today. MBT Homes is a licensed brokerage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2509 Myer Avenue have any available units?
2509 Myer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
Is 2509 Myer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Myer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.