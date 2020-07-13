All apartments in Lake County
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:27 PM

2509 Myer Avenue

2509 Myer Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2509 Myer Ave, Lake County, FL 34748

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Adorable 2/2 duplex located in the city of Leesburg. Home has been freshly painted and is ready for it's new tenant. Reach out to Brandi with MBT Homes to schedule a viewing today. MBT Homes is a licensed brokerage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Myer Avenue have any available units?
2509 Myer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
Is 2509 Myer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Myer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Myer Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2509 Myer Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 2509 Myer Avenue offer parking?
No, 2509 Myer Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2509 Myer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 Myer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Myer Avenue have a pool?
No, 2509 Myer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2509 Myer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2509 Myer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Myer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2509 Myer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2509 Myer Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2509 Myer Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
