Home
/
Lake County, FL
/
16941 BAY AVENUE
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:01 AM
16941 BAY AVENUE
16941 Bay Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
16941 Bay Avenue, Lake County, FL 34756
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
Move in ready 3/2 located in Montverde. This home has a new roof and new A/C unit. No rear neighbors. Nice size home with a open floor plan. Do not delay come see today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16941 BAY AVENUE have any available units?
16941 BAY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake County, FL
.
Is 16941 BAY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
16941 BAY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16941 BAY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 16941 BAY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake County
.
Does 16941 BAY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 16941 BAY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 16941 BAY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16941 BAY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16941 BAY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 16941 BAY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 16941 BAY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 16941 BAY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 16941 BAY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16941 BAY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16941 BAY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16941 BAY AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
