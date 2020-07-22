All apartments in Lake County
Find more places like 16941 BAY AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake County, FL
/
16941 BAY AVENUE
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:01 AM

16941 BAY AVENUE

16941 Bay Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16941 Bay Avenue, Lake County, FL 34756

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
Move in ready 3/2 located in Montverde. This home has a new roof and new A/C unit. No rear neighbors. Nice size home with a open floor plan. Do not delay come see today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16941 BAY AVENUE have any available units?
16941 BAY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
Is 16941 BAY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
16941 BAY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16941 BAY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 16941 BAY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 16941 BAY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 16941 BAY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 16941 BAY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16941 BAY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16941 BAY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 16941 BAY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 16941 BAY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 16941 BAY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 16941 BAY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16941 BAY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16941 BAY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16941 BAY AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr
Clermont, FL 34714
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct
Clermont, FL 34711
Carmendy Square
367 Sunny Oaks Way
Lady Lake, FL 32159
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way
Mount Dora, FL 32757
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl
Clermont, FL 34711
Blueberry Hill Apartments
33230 Ryan Dr
Leesburg, FL 34788
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLPine Hills, FLLake Mary, FLConway, FLApopka, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLGroveland, FLLeesburg, FLMascotte, FLLady Lake, FLThe Villages, FLTavares, FLWildwood, FLDeBary, FLMount Dora, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College