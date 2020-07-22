All apartments in Lake County
Last updated May 7 2020

1525 N Lake View Ave

1525 N Lake View Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1525 N Lake View Ave, Lake County, FL 34748

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Beautiful custom built home. Open floor plan, with good size bedrooms this home delivers on everything. Pretty stone patio and screened in Florida room, brings the outside in for comfortable year round enjoyment. Call us today for a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 N Lake View Ave have any available units?
1525 N Lake View Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 1525 N Lake View Ave have?
Some of 1525 N Lake View Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 N Lake View Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1525 N Lake View Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 N Lake View Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1525 N Lake View Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 1525 N Lake View Ave offer parking?
No, 1525 N Lake View Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1525 N Lake View Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 N Lake View Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 N Lake View Ave have a pool?
No, 1525 N Lake View Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1525 N Lake View Ave have accessible units?
No, 1525 N Lake View Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 N Lake View Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 N Lake View Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1525 N Lake View Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1525 N Lake View Ave has units with air conditioning.
