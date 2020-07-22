Beautiful custom built home. Open floor plan, with good size bedrooms this home delivers on everything. Pretty stone patio and screened in Florida room, brings the outside in for comfortable year round enjoyment. Call us today for a showing
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1525 N Lake View Ave have any available units?
1525 N Lake View Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 1525 N Lake View Ave have?
Some of 1525 N Lake View Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 N Lake View Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1525 N Lake View Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.