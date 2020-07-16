All apartments in Lake County
Lake County, FL
14706 Peppermill Trail
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

14706 Peppermill Trail

14706 Peppermill Trail · (407) 668-0151
Location

14706 Peppermill Trail, Lake County, FL 34711
Greater Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 14706 Peppermill Trail · Avail. now

$1,795

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Greater Hills Clermont 4 bedroom 3 bath beautiful home with double car garage! - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bath home is located in the Greater Hills community of Clermont. Formal living and dining room, large open kitchen with breakfast bar, living room, master located on the opposite side of the guest bedrooms. Master bath has soaking tub, shower, his and her closets. Large screened in porch. Double car garage. Inside laundry. Community has pool, playground and tennis courts! Contact our property manager to schedule a showing or schedule online at www.suncastles.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14706 Peppermill Trail have any available units?
14706 Peppermill Trail has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14706 Peppermill Trail have?
Some of 14706 Peppermill Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14706 Peppermill Trail currently offering any rent specials?
14706 Peppermill Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14706 Peppermill Trail pet-friendly?
No, 14706 Peppermill Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 14706 Peppermill Trail offer parking?
Yes, 14706 Peppermill Trail offers parking.
Does 14706 Peppermill Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14706 Peppermill Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14706 Peppermill Trail have a pool?
Yes, 14706 Peppermill Trail has a pool.
Does 14706 Peppermill Trail have accessible units?
No, 14706 Peppermill Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 14706 Peppermill Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 14706 Peppermill Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14706 Peppermill Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 14706 Peppermill Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
