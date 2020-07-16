14706 Peppermill Trail

Amenities

Greater Hills Clermont 4 bedroom 3 bath beautiful home with double car garage! - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bath home is located in the Greater Hills community of Clermont. Formal living and dining room, large open kitchen with breakfast bar, living room, master located on the opposite side of the guest bedrooms. Master bath has soaking tub, shower, his and her closets. Large screened in porch. Double car garage. Inside laundry. Community has pool, playground and tennis courts! Contact our property manager to schedule a showing or schedule online at www.suncastles.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5851680)