Last updated August 25 2019 at 3:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1423 CABOT DRIVE
1423 Cabot Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1423 Cabot Dr, Lake County, FL 34711
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
media room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 Story home for rent in the Highly Sought after GATED neighborhood of Harvest Landing. Next door to shopping, dining, Epic Movie Theatre, A Rate schools etc.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1423 CABOT DRIVE have any available units?
1423 CABOT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake County, FL
.
What amenities does 1423 CABOT DRIVE have?
Some of 1423 CABOT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1423 CABOT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1423 CABOT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 CABOT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1423 CABOT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake County
.
Does 1423 CABOT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1423 CABOT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1423 CABOT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1423 CABOT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 CABOT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1423 CABOT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1423 CABOT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1423 CABOT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 CABOT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1423 CABOT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1423 CABOT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1423 CABOT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
