All apartments in Lake County
Find more places like 13116 LAUREL CREST COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
13116 LAUREL CREST COURT
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM
13116 Laurel Crest Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
13116 Laurel Crest Court, Lake County, FL 32735
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2017 Like New Home!!! Oversized rooms, laundry room right off kitchen, fenced back yard!! Don't miss this picture perfect home!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13116 LAUREL CREST COURT have any available units?
13116 LAUREL CREST COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake County, FL
.
What amenities does 13116 LAUREL CREST COURT have?
Some of 13116 LAUREL CREST COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13116 LAUREL CREST COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13116 LAUREL CREST COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13116 LAUREL CREST COURT pet-friendly?
No, 13116 LAUREL CREST COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake County
.
Does 13116 LAUREL CREST COURT offer parking?
Yes, 13116 LAUREL CREST COURT offers parking.
Does 13116 LAUREL CREST COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13116 LAUREL CREST COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13116 LAUREL CREST COURT have a pool?
No, 13116 LAUREL CREST COURT does not have a pool.
Does 13116 LAUREL CREST COURT have accessible units?
No, 13116 LAUREL CREST COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13116 LAUREL CREST COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13116 LAUREL CREST COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 13116 LAUREL CREST COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13116 LAUREL CREST COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
