All apartments in Lake County
Find more places like 12007 Indian Grass Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake County, FL
/
12007 Indian Grass Way
Last updated June 23 2020 at 3:52 PM

12007 Indian Grass Way

12007 Indian Grass Way · (321) 236-6009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12007 Indian Grass Way, Lake County, FL 34788

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1358 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This newly built home in the Meadow RIdge of Grand Isle Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Home has additional HOA requirement. Please contact us for additional information. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12007 Indian Grass Way have any available units?
12007 Indian Grass Way has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 12007 Indian Grass Way currently offering any rent specials?
12007 Indian Grass Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12007 Indian Grass Way pet-friendly?
No, 12007 Indian Grass Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 12007 Indian Grass Way offer parking?
No, 12007 Indian Grass Way does not offer parking.
Does 12007 Indian Grass Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12007 Indian Grass Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12007 Indian Grass Way have a pool?
Yes, 12007 Indian Grass Way has a pool.
Does 12007 Indian Grass Way have accessible units?
No, 12007 Indian Grass Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12007 Indian Grass Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12007 Indian Grass Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12007 Indian Grass Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 12007 Indian Grass Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 12007 Indian Grass Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct
Clermont, FL 34711
Oaks at Southlake Commons
130 Town Center Blvd
Clermont, FL 34714
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd
Clermont, FL 34711
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way
Mount Dora, FL 32757
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl
Clermont, FL 34711
Blueberry Hill Apartments
33230 Ryan Dr
Leesburg, FL 34788
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLPine Hills, FLLake Mary, FLConway, FLApopka, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLGroveland, FLLeesburg, FLMascotte, FLLady Lake, FLThe Villages, FLTavares, FLWildwood, FLDeBary, FLMount Dora, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity