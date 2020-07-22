Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lake County, FL
/
11715 LAKE DRIVE
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11715 LAKE DRIVE
11715 Lake Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11715 Lake Drive, Lake County, FL 34715
Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 2/1 with a extra room plus a over sized porch , Centrally Located Recently refurbished. No HOA
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11715 LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
11715 LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake County, FL
.
Is 11715 LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11715 LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11715 LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11715 LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake County
.
Does 11715 LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 11715 LAKE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 11715 LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11715 LAKE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11715 LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11715 LAKE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11715 LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11715 LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11715 LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11715 LAKE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11715 LAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11715 LAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
