Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

11232 Juneau St

11232 Juneau Street · No Longer Available
Location

11232 Juneau Street, Lake County, FL 34788

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
Great 2/1 house in Leesburg for Rent - Features: All Kitchen Appliances, Pet Allowed--ONLY 1-35 lb (full grown size) or smaller-Owner Approval Needed

Pet Allowed--ONLY 1-35 lb (full grown size) or smaller- NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! Pet subject to owner approval. Minimum Deposit of $300 is required--$100 is non-refundable (balance of $200 depends on damages or odors).

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process: You will be required to submit the following when you fill out your application: Drivers License/State ID, Income Verification, and pictures, if any, of your pet. This must be done when you apply in order to proceed with your application.

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. Example-Applicant must be able to prove $3000 gross income (verifiable) in order to qualify for home that rents for $1000 a month.

What is provable income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5687488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11232 Juneau St have any available units?
11232 Juneau St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
Is 11232 Juneau St currently offering any rent specials?
11232 Juneau St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11232 Juneau St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11232 Juneau St is pet friendly.
Does 11232 Juneau St offer parking?
No, 11232 Juneau St does not offer parking.
Does 11232 Juneau St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11232 Juneau St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11232 Juneau St have a pool?
No, 11232 Juneau St does not have a pool.
Does 11232 Juneau St have accessible units?
Yes, 11232 Juneau St has accessible units.
Does 11232 Juneau St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11232 Juneau St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11232 Juneau St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11232 Juneau St does not have units with air conditioning.
