Windsong
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 AM

Windsong

2580 SW Windsong Cir · (386) 492-1637
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2580 SW Windsong Cir, Lake City, FL 32025

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-1-310 · Avail. now

$613

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 01-1-305 · Avail. now

$613

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 01-1-306 · Avail. now

$613

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsong.

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
online portal
volleyball court
Welcome to Windsong Apartments
Boastful living, modest price! Windsong Apartments offers a selection of affordable one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Lake City, FL adorned with amenities that guarantee high comfort and convenience. Here, you will find relaxing outdoor spaces, pristine views, quality in-unit finishes, and everything in-between. We are also a pet-friendly community, so your furry buddy can tag along, too.

Our ideal Lake City location has easy access to I-75, I-10, and SR-90 which assures a fast commute to neighboring cities. These being Jacksonville, Gainesville, Tallahassee, and Valdosta. But if you feel like exploring the nearby area, there are many dining, leisure, and shopping options to keep your day eventful. Starbucks, Lake City Mall, Lake City Bowl, UA Cinema 90 6 are only a few of the countless attractions waiting to hear your footsteps. Not to mention the top employers like VA Medical Center and Sitel as well as several excellent schools, also clo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: 80 lb weight limit. Dogs considered to have aggressive tendencies: German Shepherd, Anatolian Shepherd, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Bull Dog, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, Bullmastiff, Akita, Chow Chow, Wolf-Dogs and Wolf Hybrids, Doberman (full), Airedale. Additionally, mixed breeds of these dogs are also restricted. This list should not be considered all inclusive. Please remember some breeds have nicknames and most have variations of their breed.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windsong have any available units?
Windsong has 3 units available starting at $613 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Windsong have?
Some of Windsong's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsong currently offering any rent specials?
Windsong is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windsong pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsong is pet friendly.
Does Windsong offer parking?
No, Windsong does not offer parking.
Does Windsong have units with washers and dryers?
No, Windsong does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsong have a pool?
Yes, Windsong has a pool.
Does Windsong have accessible units?
No, Windsong does not have accessible units.
Does Windsong have units with dishwashers?
No, Windsong does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Windsong have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Windsong has units with air conditioning.
