Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court car wash area clubhouse gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access online portal volleyball court

Welcome to Windsong Apartments

Boastful living, modest price! Windsong Apartments offers a selection of affordable one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Lake City, FL adorned with amenities that guarantee high comfort and convenience. Here, you will find relaxing outdoor spaces, pristine views, quality in-unit finishes, and everything in-between. We are also a pet-friendly community, so your furry buddy can tag along, too.



Our ideal Lake City location has easy access to I-75, I-10, and SR-90 which assures a fast commute to neighboring cities. These being Jacksonville, Gainesville, Tallahassee, and Valdosta. But if you feel like exploring the nearby area, there are many dining, leisure, and shopping options to keep your day eventful. Starbucks, Lake City Mall, Lake City Bowl, UA Cinema 90 6 are only a few of the countless attractions waiting to hear your footsteps. Not to mention the top employers like VA Medical Center and Sitel as well as several excellent schools, also clo