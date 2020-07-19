Rent Calculator
All apartments in Lake City
Find more places like 449 SE MONROE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lake City, FL
/
449 SE MONROE ST
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:40 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
449 SE MONROE ST
449 SE Monroe St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
449 SE Monroe St, Lake City, FL 32025
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
open concept 3/2, totally redone. New A/C, fresh paint, flooring, windows, baths, kitchen..must see
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 449 SE MONROE ST have any available units?
449 SE MONROE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake City, FL
.
Is 449 SE MONROE ST currently offering any rent specials?
449 SE MONROE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 SE MONROE ST pet-friendly?
No, 449 SE MONROE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake City
.
Does 449 SE MONROE ST offer parking?
No, 449 SE MONROE ST does not offer parking.
Does 449 SE MONROE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 449 SE MONROE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 SE MONROE ST have a pool?
No, 449 SE MONROE ST does not have a pool.
Does 449 SE MONROE ST have accessible units?
No, 449 SE MONROE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 449 SE MONROE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 449 SE MONROE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 449 SE MONROE ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 449 SE MONROE ST has units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
