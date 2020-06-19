All apartments in Lake City
1202 SW JAMESTOWN GLN
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

1202 SW JAMESTOWN GLN

1202 Southwest Jamestown Glen · No Longer Available
Location

1202 Southwest Jamestown Glen, Lake City, FL 32025

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
THIS 2 BED 2 BATH CUTIE IS CENTRALLY LOCATED IN TOWN HAS SCREENED IN PORCHES FRONT AND REAR WITH A NICE STORAGE SHED IN THE BACK. LOCATED NEAR EVERYTHING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 SW JAMESTOWN GLN have any available units?
1202 SW JAMESTOWN GLN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake City, FL.
Is 1202 SW JAMESTOWN GLN currently offering any rent specials?
1202 SW JAMESTOWN GLN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 SW JAMESTOWN GLN pet-friendly?
No, 1202 SW JAMESTOWN GLN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake City.
Does 1202 SW JAMESTOWN GLN offer parking?
No, 1202 SW JAMESTOWN GLN does not offer parking.
Does 1202 SW JAMESTOWN GLN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 SW JAMESTOWN GLN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 SW JAMESTOWN GLN have a pool?
No, 1202 SW JAMESTOWN GLN does not have a pool.
Does 1202 SW JAMESTOWN GLN have accessible units?
No, 1202 SW JAMESTOWN GLN does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 SW JAMESTOWN GLN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 SW JAMESTOWN GLN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 SW JAMESTOWN GLN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1202 SW JAMESTOWN GLN does not have units with air conditioning.
