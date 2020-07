Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging carport clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room package receiving volleyball court bocce court cc payments e-payments game room internet access online portal pool table shuffle board yoga

OFFERING VIRTUAL and SELF-GUIDED TOURS DAILY - Call today to schedule an appointment! Built on 23 sunny acres just minutes from Walt Disney World, Margaritaville Resort, Sunset Walk and other attractions, Niido™ Orlando features 324 luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community boasts amenities including a resort-style pool with lounge chairs and cabanas; firepits; pet park; and clubhouse with communal workspace, movie theater and more.