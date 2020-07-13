Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking hot tub online portal package receiving trash valet

We welcome you home to Laguna Place! Where you can live the lifestyle you have been looking for in comfort, convenience, and luxury. Have the best of our apartment homes, community amenities, and the location at an unbelievably affordable price. Our pet-friendly community also introduces your four-legged companions to the best of the best in Kissimmee, Florida with exploring range on our scenic nature walk and pet trail. Please click on our pet policy link and call our leasing office for more information regarding any possible pet guidelines and restrictions in our pet-friendly community.Where you can have it all, find your perfect fit in any of our one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans with spacious layouts so the home can truly feel like home sweet home. All of our apartment homes are move-in ready with air conditioner and premium appliances including a dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and washer/dryer hookups all ready to go. Just what you are looking for in apartment living, Laguna Place offers additional storage and generous walk-in closets so storage will never be an issue. Gorgeous views of the lake are what you can peacefully enjoy from the privacy of your very own balcony.Our community is home to the lifestyle amenities that matter. Take a dip in our large sparkling swimming pool to cool off from a game with neighbors on our sports court. With our fully-equipped fitness center, we have it all, and don't forget about our expansive clubhouse.Here you are close to it all just ten minutes from Downtown Kissimmee where shopping, dining, and entertainment options are plentiful. Also just a short drive away, there's always something to do with Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, and Downtown Disney all nearby within 20 miles. Don't pass us up, and come tour your future home in beautiful Kissimmee, Florida, today!