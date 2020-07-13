All apartments in Kissimmee
Laguna Place

2109 Polo Club Dr · (424) 342-5977
Rent Special
Summer Special --- Move in by 7/31/20 and receive $200 off your first full month's rent.
Location

2109 Polo Club Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 222124 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 222117 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,351

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 894 sqft

Unit 211731 · Avail. now

$1,397

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

Unit 200834 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 200021 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,424

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft

Unit 200011 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,424

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft

Unit 200424 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,424

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Laguna Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
We welcome you home to Laguna Place! Where you can live the lifestyle you have been looking for in comfort, convenience, and luxury. Have the best of our apartment homes, community amenities, and the location at an unbelievably affordable price. Our pet-friendly community also introduces your four-legged companions to the best of the best in Kissimmee, Florida with exploring range on our scenic nature walk and pet trail. Please click on our pet policy link and call our leasing office for more information regarding any possible pet guidelines and restrictions in our pet-friendly community.Where you can have it all, find your perfect fit in any of our one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans with spacious layouts so the home can truly feel like home sweet home. All of our apartment homes are move-in ready with air conditioner and premium appliances including a dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and washer/dryer hookups all ready to go. Just what you are looking for in apartment living, Laguna Place offers additional storage and generous walk-in closets so storage will never be an issue. Gorgeous views of the lake are what you can peacefully enjoy from the privacy of your very own balcony.Our community is home to the lifestyle amenities that matter. Take a dip in our large sparkling swimming pool to cool off from a game with neighbors on our sports court. With our fully-equipped fitness center, we have it all, and don't forget about our expansive clubhouse.Here you are close to it all just ten minutes from Downtown Kissimmee where shopping, dining, and entertainment options are plentiful. Also just a short drive away, there's always something to do with Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, and Downtown Disney all nearby within 20 miles. Don't pass us up, and come tour your future home in beautiful Kissimmee, Florida, today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per apartment
Deposit: Up to one month's free
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $26/month; pest control $2/month; renters insurance $9.95/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Storage Details: Extra storage space on the porch or separate laundry room

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Laguna Place have any available units?
Laguna Place has 11 units available starting at $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does Laguna Place have?
Some of Laguna Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Laguna Place currently offering any rent specials?
Laguna Place is offering the following rent specials: Summer Special --- Move in by 7/31/20 and receive $200 off your first full month's rent.
Is Laguna Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Laguna Place is pet friendly.
Does Laguna Place offer parking?
Yes, Laguna Place offers parking.
Does Laguna Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Laguna Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Laguna Place have a pool?
Yes, Laguna Place has a pool.
Does Laguna Place have accessible units?
No, Laguna Place does not have accessible units.
Does Laguna Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Laguna Place has units with dishwashers.
