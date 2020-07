Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access online portal alarm system business center car wash area carport cc payments coffee bar community garden dog grooming area e-payments game room lobby media room smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Welcome to Camden Town Square. We offer one, two and three bedroom apartment homes which are perfectly located for those who love dining, shopping and entertainment options. Camden Town Square showcases floor plans that include a full-size washer and dryer, walnut plank flooring, relaxing soaking bathtubs and crown molding. Whip up your favorite recipes in our gourmet kitchens which feature stainless steel appliances, espresso colored cabinets, and brushed nickel hardware. Enjoy an easy commute across Orlando with direct access to I-4 and the 417. Tucked away from the hustle and bustle you won't need to travel far to find just what you need. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.