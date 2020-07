Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge dog park fire pit gym game room parking bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet

The natural choice for your next chapter.



Welcome to Calirosa, where you’ll find everything you need to live an active lifestyle is at your fingertips. Our 55+ active adult luxury community offers amenities and events that make it easier than ever to live life to the fullest, plus beautifully designed apartment homes where you can relax and unwind.



Now offering one month FREE and your choice of gift card or moving credit! App & amdin fee reduced to $99! Our Leasing Office is virtual, please call or e-mail to schedule your personalized virtual tour or view our virtual tour on our website at www.epochlivingcalirosa.com.