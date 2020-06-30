All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

880 E. Columbia Ave.

880 East Columbia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

880 East Columbia Avenue, Kissimmee, FL 34744

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths duplex located minutes from downtown Kissimmee! - This beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths duplex is located minutes from downtown Kissimmee. Close to major Highways and shopping centers. With a large living space and large closets, you will find all the room you need for extra storage. Single car garage and large driveway.

To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Allowed
$250 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive only small pets

***No Smokers* **

$1,300.00 Rent
$1,300.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years of verifiable rental history
2 years of verifiable employment history
No Evictions

(RLNE2419172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 880 E. Columbia Ave. have any available units?
880 E. Columbia Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 880 E. Columbia Ave. have?
Some of 880 E. Columbia Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 880 E. Columbia Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
880 E. Columbia Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 E. Columbia Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 880 E. Columbia Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 880 E. Columbia Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 880 E. Columbia Ave. offers parking.
Does 880 E. Columbia Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 880 E. Columbia Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 E. Columbia Ave. have a pool?
No, 880 E. Columbia Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 880 E. Columbia Ave. have accessible units?
No, 880 E. Columbia Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 880 E. Columbia Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 880 E. Columbia Ave. has units with dishwashers.

