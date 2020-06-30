880 E. Columbia Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths duplex located minutes from downtown Kissimmee! - This beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths duplex is located minutes from downtown Kissimmee. Close to major Highways and shopping centers. With a large living space and large closets, you will find all the room you need for extra storage. Single car garage and large driveway.



To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Allowed

$250 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive only small pets



***No Smokers* **



$1,300.00 Rent

$1,300.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Rental Qualifications:

Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

2 years of verifiable rental history

2 years of verifiable employment history

No Evictions



