Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
509 MILDRED COURT
509 Mildred Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
509 Mildred Ct, Kissimmee, FL 34744
North Kissimmee
Amenities
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
RENT-TO-OWN. RENT WITH OPTION TO BUY. NEW CONSTRUCTION. TENANT HAS TO PUT A DEPOSIT OF $6000 WITH 1ST MONTH AND LAST MONTH RENT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 509 MILDRED COURT have any available units?
509 MILDRED COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kissimmee, FL
.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kissimmee Rent Report
.
Is 509 MILDRED COURT currently offering any rent specials?
509 MILDRED COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 MILDRED COURT pet-friendly?
No, 509 MILDRED COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kissimmee
.
Does 509 MILDRED COURT offer parking?
Yes, 509 MILDRED COURT offers parking.
Does 509 MILDRED COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 MILDRED COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 MILDRED COURT have a pool?
No, 509 MILDRED COURT does not have a pool.
Does 509 MILDRED COURT have accessible units?
No, 509 MILDRED COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 509 MILDRED COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 MILDRED COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 MILDRED COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 MILDRED COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
