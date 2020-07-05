Rent Calculator
4734 CORAL CASTLE DRIVE
4734 CORAL CASTLE DRIVE
4734 Coral Castle Dr
·
Report This Listing
Location
4734 Coral Castle Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34746
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
BRAND NEW TOWNHOUSE 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH, CERAMIC FIRST FLOOR , FROM PORCH , BACK LANAI POND VIEW, GATED, POOL , GYM ,
TENANTS ARE GOING TO BE VERY HAPPY TO RELEASE THIS NEW PROPERTY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4734 CORAL CASTLE DRIVE have any available units?
4734 CORAL CASTLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kissimmee, FL
.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kissimmee Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4734 CORAL CASTLE DRIVE have?
Some of 4734 CORAL CASTLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4734 CORAL CASTLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4734 CORAL CASTLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4734 CORAL CASTLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4734 CORAL CASTLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kissimmee
.
Does 4734 CORAL CASTLE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4734 CORAL CASTLE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4734 CORAL CASTLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4734 CORAL CASTLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4734 CORAL CASTLE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4734 CORAL CASTLE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4734 CORAL CASTLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4734 CORAL CASTLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4734 CORAL CASTLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4734 CORAL CASTLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
