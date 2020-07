Amenities

SINGLE HOUSE FOR RENT - 6 TO 7 MONTH LEASE! Fully furnished this beautiful home has 04 bedrooms, 03 bathrooms and a private heated swimming pool with child safety fence. All bedrooms includes TV. This house is situated at Bella Vida Resort, a gated community and has its own community center with pool and exercise room. Close to shopping, restaurants, and amusement parks. Only 15 minutes drive to Disney’s Epcot Center.