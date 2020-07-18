All apartments in Kissimmee
445 Fountainhead Circle - 445 unit 260
Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:23 AM

445 Fountainhead Circle - 445 unit 260

445 Fountainhead Cir · (407) 580-0074
Location

445 Fountainhead Cir, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 932 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath! Completely Remodeled! Freshly Painted! Features tile & Laminate wood floors thru out, white Kitchen cabinets with modern back splash, stainless steel appliances, indoor laundry with washer & dryer, remodeled bathrooms, ceiling fans thru out and screened porch with storage room. Gated community, community pool, Fitness, play ground and tennis court. Conveniently located close to shopping, 192, restaurants, theme parks, schools and more! RENT INCLUDES WATER! HOA Approval Required!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Fountainhead Circle - 445 unit 260 have any available units?
445 Fountainhead Circle - 445 unit 260 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 Fountainhead Circle - 445 unit 260 have?
Some of 445 Fountainhead Circle - 445 unit 260's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 Fountainhead Circle - 445 unit 260 currently offering any rent specials?
445 Fountainhead Circle - 445 unit 260 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Fountainhead Circle - 445 unit 260 pet-friendly?
No, 445 Fountainhead Circle - 445 unit 260 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 445 Fountainhead Circle - 445 unit 260 offer parking?
No, 445 Fountainhead Circle - 445 unit 260 does not offer parking.
Does 445 Fountainhead Circle - 445 unit 260 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 445 Fountainhead Circle - 445 unit 260 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Fountainhead Circle - 445 unit 260 have a pool?
Yes, 445 Fountainhead Circle - 445 unit 260 has a pool.
Does 445 Fountainhead Circle - 445 unit 260 have accessible units?
No, 445 Fountainhead Circle - 445 unit 260 does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Fountainhead Circle - 445 unit 260 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 Fountainhead Circle - 445 unit 260 has units with dishwashers.
