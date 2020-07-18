445 Fountainhead Circle - 445 unit 260

Amenities
Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath! Completely Remodeled! Freshly Painted! Features tile & Laminate wood floors thru out, white Kitchen cabinets with modern back splash, stainless steel appliances, indoor laundry with washer & dryer, remodeled bathrooms, ceiling fans thru out and screened porch with storage room. Gated community, community pool, Fitness, play ground and tennis court. Conveniently located close to shopping, 192, restaurants, theme parks, schools and more! RENT INCLUDES WATER! HOA Approval Required!