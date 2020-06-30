All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 418 Dolphin St. OSCEOLA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
418 Dolphin St. OSCEOLA
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

418 Dolphin St. OSCEOLA

418 Dolphin St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

418 Dolphin St, Kissimmee, FL 34744

Amenities

air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home For Rent at 418 Dolphin Street Kissimmee, Fl. 34744. - 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home For Rent at 418 Dolphin Street Kissimmee, Fl. 34744. This Home has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C. Call to schedule showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Cristina Burgos at 407-361-7193 or Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-367-3936.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to cristinaburgos.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take I4 West, Merge onto FL-528 E via EXIT 72, Take EXIT 3 toward John Young Pkwy/County Hwy-423., Turn left onto Central Florida Pkwy, Turn right onto S Orange Blossom Trl/US-17 S/US-92 W/US-441 S., Turn left onto E Donegan Ave., Turn right onto Smith St., Turn right onto Dolphin St.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5595334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Dolphin St. OSCEOLA have any available units?
418 Dolphin St. OSCEOLA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 418 Dolphin St. OSCEOLA currently offering any rent specials?
418 Dolphin St. OSCEOLA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Dolphin St. OSCEOLA pet-friendly?
No, 418 Dolphin St. OSCEOLA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 418 Dolphin St. OSCEOLA offer parking?
No, 418 Dolphin St. OSCEOLA does not offer parking.
Does 418 Dolphin St. OSCEOLA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 Dolphin St. OSCEOLA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Dolphin St. OSCEOLA have a pool?
No, 418 Dolphin St. OSCEOLA does not have a pool.
Does 418 Dolphin St. OSCEOLA have accessible units?
No, 418 Dolphin St. OSCEOLA does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Dolphin St. OSCEOLA have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 Dolphin St. OSCEOLA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 Dolphin St. OSCEOLA have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 418 Dolphin St. OSCEOLA has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Integra Sunrise Parc Apartments
4701 Luminous Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Mirador at Woodside
900 Woodside Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34741

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College