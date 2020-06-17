All apartments in Kissimmee
4002 VENETIAN BAY DR. #105

4002 Venetian Bay Drive · (407) 944-1833
Location

4002 Venetian Bay Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Amenities

gym
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
game room
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Resort style three bedroom two bath townhouse. Open floor plan with master bedroom suite on 1st floor. Excellent location close to schools, shopping, major local roads and entertainment. Gated/guard community has pools, playground, fitness center, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball, game room and movie Theater . HOA application and approval required prior to move in, no fee required.

REQUIREMENTS
Application Fee: $100.00/1st Adult $50 2nd Adult (Application fee not refundable)
Condo
3 Bedrooms
2 full Bathrooms
1,296 sqft
Lot size: 741 sqft

REQUIREMENTS
Application Fee: $100.00/Adult
1ST Month: $1,300.00
Security Deposit: $1,300.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4002 VENETIAN BAY DR. #105 have any available units?
4002 VENETIAN BAY DR. #105 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 4002 VENETIAN BAY DR. #105 have?
Some of 4002 VENETIAN BAY DR. #105's amenities include gym, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4002 VENETIAN BAY DR. #105 currently offering any rent specials?
4002 VENETIAN BAY DR. #105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 VENETIAN BAY DR. #105 pet-friendly?
No, 4002 VENETIAN BAY DR. #105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 4002 VENETIAN BAY DR. #105 offer parking?
No, 4002 VENETIAN BAY DR. #105 does not offer parking.
Does 4002 VENETIAN BAY DR. #105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4002 VENETIAN BAY DR. #105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 VENETIAN BAY DR. #105 have a pool?
Yes, 4002 VENETIAN BAY DR. #105 has a pool.
Does 4002 VENETIAN BAY DR. #105 have accessible units?
No, 4002 VENETIAN BAY DR. #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 4002 VENETIAN BAY DR. #105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4002 VENETIAN BAY DR. #105 does not have units with dishwashers.
