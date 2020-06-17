4002 VENETIAN BAY DR. #105

Amenities
Resort style three bedroom two bath townhouse. Open floor plan with master bedroom suite on 1st floor. Excellent location close to schools, shopping, major local roads and entertainment. Gated/guard community has pools, playground, fitness center, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball, game room and movie Theater . HOA application and approval required prior to move in, no fee required.
Condo
3 Bedrooms
2 full Bathrooms
1,296 sqft
Lot size: 741 sqft
REQUIREMENTS
Application Fee: $100.00/Adult
1ST Month: $1,300.00
Security Deposit: $1,300.00