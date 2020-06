Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors walk in closets

Lovely 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo Ready for Move In Today! - Gorgeous 2 Bed and 2 Bath unit available now. Open Living room Dining room combo with beautiful wood floors. Quaint Kitchen with all matching appliances and bar area for extra seating. Bedrooms are open with walk-in closets. Home offers washer/dryer hook ups, must have your own washer/dryer. Close to 192 Irlo Bronson Hwy. Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment and more!!!



For Showings please Victor Martinez at 407-443-2218 or Victor@rentprosper.com



Requires:

$50 Application fee for persons 18 and older

$45 HOA approval required processing fee per person 18 and over

$100 HOA Lease fee if approved



