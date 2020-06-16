3823 BAY CLUB CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym playground pool tennis court

Beautiful ground floor condo in the Arbors of Sendera Condo. Freshly repainted 2 bedrooms and 2 bathroom with split plan floor plan. Tile flooring throughout. Stainless steel appliances. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Screened patio. Laundry closet with hookups for a stackable W/D. Community offers resort style swimming pool, fitness center, tennis courts, playground, and picnic area. Tenants are required to apply and be approved by HOA following homeowner approval.

