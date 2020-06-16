All apartments in Kissimmee
3823 BAY CLUB CIRCLE

3823 Bay Club Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3823 Bay Club Circle, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful ground floor condo in the Arbors of Sendera Condo. Freshly repainted 2 bedrooms and 2 bathroom with split plan floor plan. Tile flooring throughout. Stainless steel appliances. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Screened patio. Laundry closet with hookups for a stackable W/D. Community offers resort style swimming pool, fitness center, tennis courts, playground, and picnic area. Tenants are required to apply and be approved by HOA following homeowner approval.
https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/S5032489

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3823 BAY CLUB CIRCLE have any available units?
3823 BAY CLUB CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3823 BAY CLUB CIRCLE have?
Some of 3823 BAY CLUB CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3823 BAY CLUB CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3823 BAY CLUB CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3823 BAY CLUB CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3823 BAY CLUB CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 3823 BAY CLUB CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 3823 BAY CLUB CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 3823 BAY CLUB CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3823 BAY CLUB CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3823 BAY CLUB CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 3823 BAY CLUB CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 3823 BAY CLUB CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3823 BAY CLUB CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3823 BAY CLUB CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3823 BAY CLUB CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

