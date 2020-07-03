3024 WHITE CEDAR CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a large corner lot in gated community. 2063 sq ft, 2 car garage. Tasteful architectural details include archways, plant shelves, and vaulted ceilings. Living/dining room combo plus a family room. Open kitchen overlooking the family room with a kitchen island, corian counters. Master bedroom features french doors leading to a second bedroom to be used as a nursery or office. Spacious, covered, and screened back patio. Excellent location in a quiet neighborhood. Just 5 minutes to popular dining, shopping, and entertainment in The Loop. *Rent includes lawn maintenance.*