3001 Laurel Run Lane #206
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

3001 Laurel Run Lane #206

3001 Laurel Run Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3001 Laurel Run Lane, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Flora Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/2 Condo In Kissimmee - 3001 Laurel Run Lane #206 - 3 Bed, 2 bath 1,433 square foot condo in Kissimmee. Fabulous location,walking distance to restaurants and shopping at The Loop, 10 minutes from Disney.Gated Community with elevators,walking distance to community pool and playground. French doors off living area leading to balcony.

There is a $55 application fee per adult.

Requirements for Approval are:

Income over three times the monthly rent
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 620 are subject to a higher deposit
Credit under 580 will be declined
You may apply at www.incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.

Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE3962127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Laurel Run Lane #206 have any available units?
3001 Laurel Run Lane #206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 Laurel Run Lane #206 have?
Some of 3001 Laurel Run Lane #206's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 Laurel Run Lane #206 currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Laurel Run Lane #206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Laurel Run Lane #206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3001 Laurel Run Lane #206 is pet friendly.
Does 3001 Laurel Run Lane #206 offer parking?
No, 3001 Laurel Run Lane #206 does not offer parking.
Does 3001 Laurel Run Lane #206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 Laurel Run Lane #206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Laurel Run Lane #206 have a pool?
Yes, 3001 Laurel Run Lane #206 has a pool.
Does 3001 Laurel Run Lane #206 have accessible units?
No, 3001 Laurel Run Lane #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Laurel Run Lane #206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 Laurel Run Lane #206 does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

