Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/2 Condo In Kissimmee - 3001 Laurel Run Lane #206 - 3 Bed, 2 bath 1,433 square foot condo in Kissimmee. Fabulous location,walking distance to restaurants and shopping at The Loop, 10 minutes from Disney.Gated Community with elevators,walking distance to community pool and playground. French doors off living area leading to balcony.



There is a $55 application fee per adult.



Requirements for Approval are:



Income over three times the monthly rent

No Evictions

Credit Scores under 620 are subject to a higher deposit

Credit under 580 will be declined

You may apply at www.incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.



Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE3962127)