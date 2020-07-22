All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated November 8 2019

2919 Rio Grande Trail

Location

2919 Rio Grande Trail, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
2 bed 2 bath Kissimmee - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom first floor condo located in Shadow Bay Villas. This condo offers 1100 square feet of living space, living room/dining room combo, granite, tile, and large master bedroom. Great location!

https://rently.com/properties/1120874?source=marketing

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)

Security Deposit: $1195. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $125.

Leland Johnson

Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando
P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190
Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com

(RLNE2568849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2919 Rio Grande Trail have any available units?
2919 Rio Grande Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2919 Rio Grande Trail have?
Some of 2919 Rio Grande Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2919 Rio Grande Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2919 Rio Grande Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2919 Rio Grande Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2919 Rio Grande Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2919 Rio Grande Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2919 Rio Grande Trail offers parking.
Does 2919 Rio Grande Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2919 Rio Grande Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2919 Rio Grande Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2919 Rio Grande Trail has a pool.
Does 2919 Rio Grande Trail have accessible units?
No, 2919 Rio Grande Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2919 Rio Grande Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2919 Rio Grande Trail has units with dishwashers.
