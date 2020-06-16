Please call leasing agent for house assess and gate code. Tenant is very cooperative but likes advance notice. Need to be prepared to answer pre-qualifying questions of prospect's qualifying background
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2867 OCONNELL DRIVE have any available units?
2867 OCONNELL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2867 OCONNELL DRIVE have?
Some of 2867 OCONNELL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2867 OCONNELL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2867 OCONNELL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.