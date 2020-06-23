Rent Calculator
Kissimmee, FL
/
2830 Boating Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2830 Boating Boulevard
2830 Boating Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
2830 Boating Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL 34746
The Oaks
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 2585; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $2950.00; IMRID13414
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2830 Boating Boulevard have any available units?
2830 Boating Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kissimmee, FL
.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kissimmee Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2830 Boating Boulevard have?
Some of 2830 Boating Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 2830 Boating Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2830 Boating Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 Boating Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2830 Boating Boulevard is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Kissimmee
.
Does 2830 Boating Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2830 Boating Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2830 Boating Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2830 Boating Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 Boating Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2830 Boating Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2830 Boating Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2830 Boating Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 Boating Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2830 Boating Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
