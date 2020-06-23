All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2830 Boating Boulevard

2830 Boating Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2830 Boating Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL 34746
The Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 2585; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $2950.00; IMRID13414

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2830 Boating Boulevard have any available units?
2830 Boating Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2830 Boating Boulevard have?
Some of 2830 Boating Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2830 Boating Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2830 Boating Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 Boating Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2830 Boating Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2830 Boating Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2830 Boating Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2830 Boating Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2830 Boating Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 Boating Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2830 Boating Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2830 Boating Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2830 Boating Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 Boating Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2830 Boating Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
