Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
2665 Dixie Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2665 Dixie Ln
2665 Dixie Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2665 Dixie Lane, Kissimmee, FL 34744
Mill Run
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Available 03/01/19 HOME - Property Id: 100930
Great 4 bedroom 2 Bath home in a great Area with large Florida room fenced in backyard
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100930
Property Id 100930
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4713459)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2665 Dixie Ln have any available units?
2665 Dixie Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kissimmee, FL
.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kissimmee Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2665 Dixie Ln have?
Some of 2665 Dixie Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2665 Dixie Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2665 Dixie Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2665 Dixie Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2665 Dixie Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kissimmee
.
Does 2665 Dixie Ln offer parking?
No, 2665 Dixie Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2665 Dixie Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2665 Dixie Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2665 Dixie Ln have a pool?
No, 2665 Dixie Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2665 Dixie Ln have accessible units?
No, 2665 Dixie Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2665 Dixie Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2665 Dixie Ln has units with dishwashers.
