All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 2624 North Horseshoe Bay Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
2624 North Horseshoe Bay Drive
Last updated November 1 2019 at 8:08 AM

2624 North Horseshoe Bay Drive

2624 Horseshoe Bay Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2624 Horseshoe Bay Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 North Horseshoe Bay Drive have any available units?
2624 North Horseshoe Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 2624 North Horseshoe Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2624 North Horseshoe Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 North Horseshoe Bay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2624 North Horseshoe Bay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2624 North Horseshoe Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2624 North Horseshoe Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 2624 North Horseshoe Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2624 North Horseshoe Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 North Horseshoe Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2624 North Horseshoe Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 2624 North Horseshoe Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 2624 North Horseshoe Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 North Horseshoe Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2624 North Horseshoe Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2624 North Horseshoe Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2624 North Horseshoe Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34744
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Mirador at Woodside
900 Woodside Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College