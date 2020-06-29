Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
2533 PARSONS POND CIR
Last updated December 28 2019 at 9:42 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2533 PARSONS POND CIR
2533 Parsons Pond Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2533 Parsons Pond Circle, Kissimmee, FL 34743
Lakeside Estates
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1300; Parking: 1 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1300.00; IMRID18895
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2533 PARSONS POND CIR have any available units?
2533 PARSONS POND CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kissimmee, FL
.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kissimmee Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2533 PARSONS POND CIR have?
Some of 2533 PARSONS POND CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2533 PARSONS POND CIR currently offering any rent specials?
2533 PARSONS POND CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2533 PARSONS POND CIR pet-friendly?
No, 2533 PARSONS POND CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kissimmee
.
Does 2533 PARSONS POND CIR offer parking?
Yes, 2533 PARSONS POND CIR offers parking.
Does 2533 PARSONS POND CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2533 PARSONS POND CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2533 PARSONS POND CIR have a pool?
No, 2533 PARSONS POND CIR does not have a pool.
Does 2533 PARSONS POND CIR have accessible units?
No, 2533 PARSONS POND CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 2533 PARSONS POND CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2533 PARSONS POND CIR has units with dishwashers.
