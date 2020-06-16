Rent Calculator
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:21 PM
1 of 24
2520 FOLIO WAY
2520 Folio Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
2520 Folio Way, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very nice and clean open concept
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2520 FOLIO WAY have any available units?
2520 FOLIO WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kissimmee, FL
.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kissimmee Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2520 FOLIO WAY have?
Some of 2520 FOLIO WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2520 FOLIO WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2520 FOLIO WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 FOLIO WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2520 FOLIO WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kissimmee
.
Does 2520 FOLIO WAY offer parking?
No, 2520 FOLIO WAY does not offer parking.
Does 2520 FOLIO WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2520 FOLIO WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 FOLIO WAY have a pool?
No, 2520 FOLIO WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2520 FOLIO WAY have accessible units?
No, 2520 FOLIO WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 FOLIO WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2520 FOLIO WAY has units with dishwashers.
