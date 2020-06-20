2481 HINSDALE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Come live in the Luxury living of Florida, bring groceries and a tooth brush. Property is ready and available in security gated Cypress Reserve with recreational facilities. Beautifully Furnished home located in the gated community of Cypress Reserve. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bath.

Formal living room and dining room plus dinette and snack bar in the kitchen. All appliances. Master bedroom suite and Split three bedroom plan. Screened in rear porch. This home has ample natural lighting throughout and is perfect for executives, large families or anyone who needs a little extra space. Close to The Loop, AdventHealth, Disney, Orlando International Airport, Valencia College and easy access to 417 and FL Turnpike. Rent includes lawn maintenance. The neighborhood offers a community pool, a playground, tennis and basketball. Security camera are installed on property and recording at all times. Agent must accompany.