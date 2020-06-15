2374 CARAVELLE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking playground pool hot tub

Unfurnished 4 bedroom, 2 baths end unit townhouse in gated community of Coral Cay.Ceramic tile and carpet, one bedroom with full bath downstairs, kitchen with all appliances and counter bar overlooking the living room/dining room and screened in porch with hot tub. Second master bedroom with its own private bath upstairs and two additional bedroom with a shared bath. Coral Cay offers community pool, play ground, and much more... Parking limited to 3 cars as must all be in driveway, no street parking. Absolutely no pets. Sorry this home is not under the section 8 housing program.



Home is located with in minutes to public transportation, Disney, I4, 429, 192, 535, and the 417.