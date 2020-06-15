All apartments in Kissimmee
2374 CARAVELLE CIRCLE
2374 CARAVELLE CIRCLE

2374 Caravelle Circle · (407) 846-8846
Location

2374 Caravelle Circle, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1704 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
Unfurnished 4 bedroom, 2 baths end unit townhouse in gated community of Coral Cay.Ceramic tile and carpet, one bedroom with full bath downstairs, kitchen with all appliances and counter bar overlooking the living room/dining room and screened in porch with hot tub. Second master bedroom with its own private bath upstairs and two additional bedroom with a shared bath. Coral Cay offers community pool, play ground, and much more... Parking limited to 3 cars as must all be in driveway, no street parking. Absolutely no pets. Sorry this home is not under the section 8 housing program.

Home is located with in minutes to public transportation, Disney, I4, 429, 192, 535, and the 417.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2374 CARAVELLE CIRCLE have any available units?
2374 CARAVELLE CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2374 CARAVELLE CIRCLE have?
Some of 2374 CARAVELLE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2374 CARAVELLE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2374 CARAVELLE CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2374 CARAVELLE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2374 CARAVELLE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2374 CARAVELLE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2374 CARAVELLE CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 2374 CARAVELLE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2374 CARAVELLE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2374 CARAVELLE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2374 CARAVELLE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2374 CARAVELLE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2374 CARAVELLE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2374 CARAVELLE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2374 CARAVELLE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
