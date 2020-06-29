All apartments in Kissimmee
2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:32 AM

2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE

2335 Rapollo Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2335 Rapollo Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Bermuda Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single family home, ready to move in. Excellent location close to theme parks, restaurants and public transportacion

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE have any available units?
2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE have?
Some of 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

