Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:32 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE
2335 Rapollo Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2335 Rapollo Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Bermuda Estates
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single family home, ready to move in. Excellent location close to theme parks, restaurants and public transportacion
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE have any available units?
2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kissimmee, FL
.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kissimmee Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE have?
Some of 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kissimmee
.
Does 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2335 RAPOLLO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road
Kissimmee, FL 34741
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Integra Sunrise Parc Apartments
4701 Luminous Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Similar Pages
Kissimmee 1 Bedrooms
Kissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with Parking
Kissimmee Dog Friendly Apartments
Kissimmee Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Maitland, FL
Plant City, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Apopka, FL
Four Corners, FL
Lake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FL
Longwood, FL
Rockledge, FL
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Osceola Corporate Center
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College
Rollins College