Kissimmee, FL
2330 Santa Lucia Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

2330 Santa Lucia Street

2330 Santa Lucia Street · (407) 736-9309
Location

2330 Santa Lucia Street, Kissimmee, FL 34743
Lakeside Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2330 Santa Lucia Street - Santa Lucia · Avail. now

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths 2 Story pool home located in Kissimmee FL! - Check out this large 2 story, 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, POOL home located in the sought after community of Monterey Village in Lakeside! Features include a large living room, separate dining room with built-in storage, converted garage for additional living space, interior laundry room and much more! You will enjoy the galley style kitchen with lots of storage and counter space. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs!! Retreat to your master bedroom with a walk-in closet and private master bath. The secondary bedrooms offer plenty of space and large windows to let in natural light. Ceramic tile throughout. Entertain family and friends on the huge enclosed patio with pool and fenced back yard. Washer/Dryer and pool care are included.

Pets OK with approval!! (Breed restrictions apply)
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee (Per Pet)

To schedule your own private tour!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com

$1,590.00 Rent
$1,590.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years of verifiable rental history
2 years of verifiable employment history
No Evictions

(RLNE1961048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 Santa Lucia Street have any available units?
2330 Santa Lucia Street has a unit available for $1,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2330 Santa Lucia Street have?
Some of 2330 Santa Lucia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2330 Santa Lucia Street currently offering any rent specials?
2330 Santa Lucia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 Santa Lucia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2330 Santa Lucia Street is pet friendly.
Does 2330 Santa Lucia Street offer parking?
Yes, 2330 Santa Lucia Street does offer parking.
Does 2330 Santa Lucia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2330 Santa Lucia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 Santa Lucia Street have a pool?
Yes, 2330 Santa Lucia Street has a pool.
Does 2330 Santa Lucia Street have accessible units?
No, 2330 Santa Lucia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 Santa Lucia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2330 Santa Lucia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
