2330 Santa Lucia Street

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths 2 Story pool home located in Kissimmee FL! - Check out this large 2 story, 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, POOL home located in the sought after community of Monterey Village in Lakeside! Features include a large living room, separate dining room with built-in storage, converted garage for additional living space, interior laundry room and much more! You will enjoy the galley style kitchen with lots of storage and counter space. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs!! Retreat to your master bedroom with a walk-in closet and private master bath. The secondary bedrooms offer plenty of space and large windows to let in natural light. Ceramic tile throughout. Entertain family and friends on the huge enclosed patio with pool and fenced back yard. Washer/Dryer and pool care are included.



Pets OK with approval!! (Breed restrictions apply)

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee (Per Pet)



To schedule your own private tour!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com



$1,590.00 Rent

$1,590.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Rental Qualifications:

Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

2 years of verifiable rental history

2 years of verifiable employment history

No Evictions



(RLNE1961048)