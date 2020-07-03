All apartments in Kissimmee
2327 Santa Lucia Street

2327 Santa Lucia Street
Location

2327 Santa Lucia Street, Kissimmee, FL 34743
Lakeside Estates

Amenities

garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2 In Lakeside in Kissimmee with 1 car garage - This spacious 3/2 with 1 car garage fully tilled floors throughout offers a Florida room off the living area and a shed out back for extra storage. Call Lisa Battaglini to view at 407-376-7141

(RLNE5686258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2327 Santa Lucia Street have any available units?
2327 Santa Lucia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 2327 Santa Lucia Street currently offering any rent specials?
2327 Santa Lucia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 Santa Lucia Street pet-friendly?
No, 2327 Santa Lucia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2327 Santa Lucia Street offer parking?
Yes, 2327 Santa Lucia Street offers parking.
Does 2327 Santa Lucia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2327 Santa Lucia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 Santa Lucia Street have a pool?
No, 2327 Santa Lucia Street does not have a pool.
Does 2327 Santa Lucia Street have accessible units?
No, 2327 Santa Lucia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 Santa Lucia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2327 Santa Lucia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2327 Santa Lucia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2327 Santa Lucia Street does not have units with air conditioning.

