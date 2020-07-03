2327 Santa Lucia Street, Kissimmee, FL 34743 Lakeside Estates
Amenities
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2 In Lakeside in Kissimmee with 1 car garage - This spacious 3/2 with 1 car garage fully tilled floors throughout offers a Florida room off the living area and a shed out back for extra storage. Call Lisa Battaglini to view at 407-376-7141
(RLNE5686258)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2327 Santa Lucia Street have any available units?
2327 Santa Lucia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 2327 Santa Lucia Street currently offering any rent specials?
2327 Santa Lucia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.