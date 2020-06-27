All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated July 22 2019 at 3:58 PM

2303 Santa Lucia Street

2303 Santa Lucia Street · No Longer Available
Location

2303 Santa Lucia Street, Kissimmee, FL 34743
Lakeside Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Monterey Village features beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Pool home. Single car garage. Updated kitchen with black appliances. Separate laundry closet (washer and dryer not included. Screen lanai. High ceilings.
A MUST SEE.
Monterey Village features Three bedroom Two bath Pool home. Open Floorplan. Updated kitchen with black appliances. Beautiful high ceilings. Screened lanai. New paint throughout. Laundry closet (washer and dryer not included.)
Well maintained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 Santa Lucia Street have any available units?
2303 Santa Lucia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2303 Santa Lucia Street have?
Some of 2303 Santa Lucia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 Santa Lucia Street currently offering any rent specials?
2303 Santa Lucia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 Santa Lucia Street pet-friendly?
No, 2303 Santa Lucia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2303 Santa Lucia Street offer parking?
Yes, 2303 Santa Lucia Street offers parking.
Does 2303 Santa Lucia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2303 Santa Lucia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 Santa Lucia Street have a pool?
Yes, 2303 Santa Lucia Street has a pool.
Does 2303 Santa Lucia Street have accessible units?
No, 2303 Santa Lucia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 Santa Lucia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2303 Santa Lucia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
