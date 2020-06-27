2303 Santa Lucia Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Monterey Village features beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Pool home. Single car garage. Updated kitchen with black appliances. Separate laundry closet (washer and dryer not included. Screen lanai. High ceilings.

A MUST SEE.

Monterey Village features Three bedroom Two bath Pool home. Open Floorplan. Updated kitchen with black appliances. Beautiful high ceilings. Screened lanai. New paint throughout. Laundry closet (washer and dryer not included.)

Well maintained.