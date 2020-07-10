2248 Mallard Creek Cir

2248 Mallard Creek Circle, Kissimmee, FL 34743 Lakeside Estates
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2399152028 ---- Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. 1-Story Home. Beautiful 4 bed/2 bath home. Split plan home. Freshly painted. Tile floors. 2 car garage with auto garage door opener. Sprinkler system. Great location!
Attached 2 Car Garage Ceiling Fans Throughout Tile Flooring Tile In Wet Areas Washer And Dryer Wood Flooring
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
